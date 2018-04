Caltrans is in the process of restriping more than 17,000 miles of freeways and highways across California in an attempt to make roads safers, as reported by NBC affiliate KRCA. Bob Redell reports.

Caltrans is in the process of restriping more than 17,000 miles of freeways and highways across California in an attempt to make roads safers, as reported by NBC affiliate KRCA.

Workers are making the lines on roadways wider — expanding them from 4 inches to 6 inches — to make them more visible in the dark, rain, fog and falling snow.

The restriping process, which will be paid for using money from the recent hike in the gas tax, will cost roughly $192 million.