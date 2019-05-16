Teachers at the Cambrian School District in San Jose are the latest to push for pay raises, calling for a 3% pay hike each year for the next three years.

Teachers at the Cambrian School District in San Jose are the latest to push for pay raises.

Nearly every teacher in the district turned out for one of the final board meetings of the school year Thursday calling for a 3% pay hike each year for the next three years.

The union wants the district to prioritize on teachers instead of spending more on technology and other expenses.

"We’ve ended up spending more money on other things and less money on the quality people that every parent really wants to see with their kid," said union president Dan Winsor.

However, school administrators say the district is seeing a steady decline in enrollment which means the budget is shrinking.

"We have to balance all our needs but again, we stand by our teachers," said Superintendent Carrie Andrews. "We want to provide them money, but we have to figure out how to do it with the limited funds we get from the state."