California's most destructive and deadly fire tore through Paradise, California, leaving charred rubble and burned-out cars in its wake.
Heartache After California's Deadliest Wildfire Wipes Out Close-Knit Mountain Town
"I thought nothing could push me out of Paradise, but the fires did."
Gary Brand, Jean Eisenbarth, Jay Raynor, Kelly Winslow and Tim Joyner — they're evacuees, survivors and residents of Paradise.
The devastation is everywhere you look in Paradise.
Through a smoky haze looming over the town of Paradise, drone footage captured block after block left in ruins.
The Camp Fire ripped through Paradise, California leaving the small Butte County town in shambles.
