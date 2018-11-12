Interactive: Burn Scar, Smoke Forecast From NorCal's Camp Fire - NBC Bay Area
California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Interactive: Burn Scar, Smoke Forecast From NorCal's Camp Fire

Published 19 minutes ago

The Camp Fire roaring in Northern California's Sierra Nevada foothills has destroyed thousands of homes and left dozens of people dead in a matter of days.

THE PERIMETER

SMOKE FORECAST

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

PHOTOS: Destructive Butte County Wildfire Claims 29 LivesPHOTOS: Destructive Butte County Wildfire Claims 29 Lives

Man Rescues Animals After Wildfire Devastates Paradise, Calif.Man Rescues Animals After Wildfire Devastates Paradise, Calif.

Dan Sauvageau and his friends have been rescuing animals in Paradise, California, a town almost entirely destroyed by the Camp Fire.

(Published 12 minutes ago)

Father Comforts Daughter in Car as They Flee Calif. FireFather Comforts Daughter in Car as They Flee Calif. Fire

Joe Allen and his 3-year-old daughter Olivia were escaping the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., when they hit some traffic and were surrounded by flames. The father made sure his daughter felt safe in the car.

(Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)

Butte County Resident Drives Through Wildfire to EvacuateButte County Resident Drives Through Wildfire to Evacuate

This terrifying video of the Camp Fire was posted by a Butte County resident on Thursday as he and his family tried to escape the fast-moving blaze that has already burned at least 70,000 acres Friday morning.

(Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)

Camp Fire Survivor Manages to Save 5 Neighbors, 6 PetsCamp Fire Survivor Manages to Save 5 Neighbors, 6 Pets

One survivor from Paradise who managed to escape the flames in his neighborhood did not flee empty-handed, taking with him five neighbors and six pets as flames surrounded them. Marianne Favro reports.

(Published Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018)

RAW: Smoke From Fast-Spreaking Fire in Butte County Seen in ChicoRAW: Smoke From Fast-Spreaking Fire in Butte County Seen in Chico

Video from Action News Now shows the black smoke from the fast-spreading Camp Fire covering the sky in Chico.

(Published Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018)

Smoke and Fire From Above: Wildfire Images From SpaceSmoke and Fire From Above: Wildfire Images From Space

  

