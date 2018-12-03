Camp Fire Death Toll Reduced to 85; 11 Still Missing

The sheriff in Butte County, where dozens were killed by a deadly wildfire, said Monday only 11 people remain on a list of missing people, and the fire's death toll has been reduced to 85. (Published Monday, Dec. 3, 2018)

The number of dead decreased by three because remains originally thought to be separate cases have since proven through DNA to be the same case, the sheriff's office said.

The number of missing in Butte County at one point hit 1,300 amid the chaos and confusion after the Nov. 8 Camp Fire.

Sheriff Kory Honea said officials will work to track down the remaining people in the coming days.

