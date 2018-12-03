Camp Fire Death Toll Reduced to 85; 11 Still Missing: Sheriff - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Camp Fire Death Toll Reduced to 85; 11 Still Missing: Sheriff

Sheriff Kory Honea said officials will work to track down the remaining people in the coming days

Published Dec 3, 2018 at 10:08 PM | Updated at 11:27 PM PST on Dec 3, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Camp Fire Death Toll Reduced to 85; 11 Still Missing

    The sheriff in Butte County, where dozens were killed by a deadly wildfire, said Monday only 11 people remain on a list of missing people, and the fire's death toll has been reduced to 85. (Published Monday, Dec. 3, 2018)

    The sheriff in Butte County, where dozens were killed by a deadly wildfire, said Monday only 11 people remain on a list of missing people, and the fire's death toll has been reduced to 85.

    The number of dead decreased by three because remains originally thought to be separate cases have since proven through DNA to be the same case, the sheriff's office said.

    The number of missing in Butte County at one point hit 1,300 amid the chaos and confusion after the Nov. 8 Camp Fire.

    Sheriff Kory Honea said officials will work to track down the remaining people in the coming days.

    Woman, 93, Rescued From Camp Fire by Her Garbageman

    [NATL] Woman, 93, Rescued From Camp Fire by Her Garbageman

    Margaret Newsum, 93, had no idea that the Camp Fire was rapidly approaching her Magalia home until her caretaker left for the day and she turned on the television. She was quickly rescued by her friend Dane Ray Cummings, who decided to break company policy and rescue Newsum with his Waste Management truck. KCRA reports.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices