Camp Fire: List of Missing People in Northern California - NBC Bay Area
California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Camp Fire: List of Missing People in Northern California

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 17 minutes ago

    A line of burned out abandoned cars sit on the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    As the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recorded California history continues to burn, authorities in Northern California continue to search for dozens of people who remain missing.

    The Butte County Sheriff's Office has posted a missing persons list on its website in an effort to keep the public informed about its search efforts.

    CLICK HERE TO FIND THE CAMP FIRE MISSING PERSONS LIST

    If people see a person on the list who is no longer missing, they are asked to call 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544 or 530-538-7671. People can also send an email to infosheriff@buttecounty.net.

    The Camp Fire has left dozens of people dead and destroyed thousands of structures, most of them homes, since igniting on Nov. 8.

