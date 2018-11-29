Camp Fire: Deputy's Body Camera Vid Shows Harrowing Escape

Video from a deputy's body camera shows a harrowing escape out of the Butte County Camp Fire.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the video from Deputy Aaron Parmley, who was in Paradise on Nov. 8 and helping with evacuations.

The Sheriff's Office said Parmley was driving on Pentz Road and looking for nurses from Feather River Hospital who needed help evacuating. The deputy was forced to get out when vehicle became disabled.

"He activated his body-worn camera, in hopes of capturing what he thought were going to be the last moments of his life," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Camp Fire is California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's recorded history.

As of Thursday, at least 88 have been confirmed dead and the number of names on the daily list put out by the Butte County Sheriff's office was 197, down from a high of 1,300 two weeks ago.