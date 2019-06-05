Campbell Prowler Caught on Camera; Police Searching for Suspect - NBC Bay Area
NBC Bay Area
Campbell Prowler Caught on Camera; Police Searching for Suspect

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    A man was caught on camera early Monday morning looking in a bedroom window at a home in Campbell, according to police.

    Campbell police are searching for a peeping and prowling suspect who appeared to be peeking into a juvenile's bedroom at the residence on Bismarck Drive around 1:20 a.m. The man fled when he was confronted by the father, police said.

    The suspect, who was described as a male in his 30s with a goatee without a mustache, was last seen running on Phoenix Drive towards Hamilton Avenue, according to Campbell police.

    He was wearing a light colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

    Anyone with informtion is asked to contact police dispatch center at (408) 866-2101 or the Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190.

