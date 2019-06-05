A man was caught on camera early Monday morning looking in a bedroom window at a home in Campbell, according to police.

Campbell police are searching for a peeping and prowling suspect who appeared to be peeking into a juvenile's bedroom at the residence on Bismarck Drive around 1:20 a.m. The man fled when he was confronted by the father, police said.

The suspect, who was described as a male in his 30s with a goatee without a mustache, was last seen running on Phoenix Drive towards Hamilton Avenue, according to Campbell police.

He was wearing a light colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with informtion is asked to contact police dispatch center at (408) 866-2101 or the Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190.