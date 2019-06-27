A gunman killed two workers and then himself late Tuesday at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill, California, according to police. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019)

Two days after a deadly shooting at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill, community members are expected to gather Thursday night at a candlelight vigil for the victims and their families.

Brian Light, 59, and Xavier Souto, 38, were shot and killed Tuesday by recently-fired coworker Steven Leet, who turned the gun on himself after opening fire, according to police.

Xavier Souto and Brian Light

Photo credit: Morgan Hill PD

Light and Souto were believed to be supervisors at the dealership. Leet had been fired earlier Tuesday, police said.

When officers arrived at the dealership, they found Leet down on ground with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun in his hand, police said. The other two men were found dead inside.

Details Emerge About Morgan Hill Ford Store Gunman

Since Tuesday's triple-fatal shooting at a Morgan Hill Ford store, investigators have swarmed the San Jose home of gunman Steven Leet, and neighbors are recalling all their recent interactions with him. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019)

Thursday's candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheatre.

A GoFundMe donation page has been created for the families of Souto and Light.

Souto was described as a "loved" husband, father and son.

"Xavier was the main provider for his family and they need all the help they can get in this terrible time," a statement on GoFundMe read.

Light, the father of two boys and mentor to Souto, reportedly confronted Leet and tried to grab the gun.

"Brian's heroic actions attempting to disarm the suspect provided precious seconds for employees and customer to flee the building out of harm's way," according to the GoFundMe.

The Ford Store Morgan Hill took to Facebook to announce that it will be open Thursday with limited staff. The dealership was closed on Wednesday.