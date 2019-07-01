Canine Flu Outbreak Prompts Quarantines in East Bay

A growing dog flu outbreak in the East Bay has prompted animal shelters to quarantine sick dogs as the Fourth of July holiday triggers fears of a new spike in exposures. Ali Wolf reports. (Published 46 minutes ago)

A growing dog flu outbreak in the East Bay has prompted animal shelters to quarantine sick dogs as the Fourth of July holiday triggers fears of a new spike in exposures.

The highly contagious and potentially lethal virus prompted Oakland Animal Services to move and quarantine 200 dogs to a warehouse last week. Seventy of 110 dogs at the Oakland shelter have tested positive for the virus, according to director Rebecca Katz.

Now, the East Bay SPCA in Dublin has reported about 20 dogs in its shelter have been exposed.

Ali Wolf has the full story in the video above.