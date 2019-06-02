Capitol Corridor Train, Vehicle Collide in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
Capitol Corridor Train, Vehicle Collide in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A Capitol Corridor train and a vehicle collided in Oakland Sunday morning, according to Capitol Corridor and authorities.

    The collision appears to have happened in the area of 85th and Railroad avenues, not far from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and Oracle Arena.

    Capitol Corridor tweeted that the collision resulted in the cancellation of Train 728's scheduled service.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

