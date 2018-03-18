Car Plows Into Danville Taco Bell, Wipes Out Dining Area - NBC Bay Area
Car Plows Into Danville Taco Bell, Wipes Out Dining Area

By Brendan Weber

Published 7 minutes ago

    A car comes to rest after crashing into a Taco Bell in Danville. (March 18, 2018)

    A driver plowed through the front entrance and landed in the middle of the dining area at a Taco Bell in Danville Sunday morning, but no one was injured, according to fire officials.

    The crash at the Taco Bell located at 420 Diablo Rd. was reported around 10:45 a.m., fire officials said. The car wiped out the restaurant's front wall before destroying some tables and chairs in its path.

    The vehicle was eventually removed, and fire crews remained on scene to shore up the building, according to fire officials.

    Further information was not available.

