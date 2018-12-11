Firefighters douse a car that caught on fire after crashing into a bakery in Emeryville. (Dec. 11, 2018)

A car crashed into a bakery in Emeryville Tuesday morning, causing a small fire and gas leak, Alameda County fire officials said.

The crash was reported at 9:50 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles, one of which crashed into Arizmendi Bakery & Pizzeria at 4301 San Pablo Ave., fire officials said.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash but declined transport to a hospital.

The fire was contained and PG&E crews were on scene as of 11 a.m. to shut off the gas, according to the fire department.