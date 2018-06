A car comes to rest after crashing into a home in Lafayette. (June 14, 2018)

A car slammed into a house in Lafayette Thursday morning, according to police.

First responders pulled one person from the damaged vehicle and transported them from the scene along Glenside Drive to a local hospital, police said. The person's condition was not immediately known.

Crews stayed on scene to inspect the structural integrity of the house, police stated.

Further information was not available.