All lanes of the Westbound State Road 24 at Camino Pablo is blocked Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed and caught on fire.

Traffic is being diverted off freeway at Orinda exit, according to officials.

Contra Costa Sheriff officials were pursuing the vehicle before it crashed. One person in the vehicle appeared unresponsive, according to preliminary details from officials.

There's no estimate on how long until the lanes will reopen.

No other information was immediately available.