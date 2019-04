A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in San Francisco Friday morning. Sam Brock reports.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in San Francisco Friday morning.

The collision involving two cars took place at Claredon and Dellbrook avenues around 9:50 a.m.

Per SFPD, one of the cars clipped the pedestrian.

The condition of the pedestrian in unknown.

