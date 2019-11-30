Two Survive Accident After Being Pushed by Train in Union City

After being pushed for almost a mile down train tracks, two people survived a car accident in Union City, authorities said.

The Alameda County Fire Department said the accident happened when the car accidentally turned onto the railroad tracks on E Street as the train was approaching.

According to the fire department, the two occupants in the car were pushed approximately 800 yards by the train.

No major injuries were reported, and both patients denied being taken to the hospital.

