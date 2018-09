No one was injured after a car slammed into the garage of a home in the 3100 block of Eggers Drive in Fremont early Wednesday morning.

The car also struck a vehicle that was in the driveway but no one in the house or the car were injured.

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. and alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.