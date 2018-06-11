Car Slams Into Home, Flees Scene Near Half Moon Bay: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a residence near Half Moon Bay last week and then fled the scene.

Last Thursday, a dark BMW coupe traveling eastbound on Magellan Avenue, west of Highway 1, lost control and crashed into the residence at 201 Magellan Ave. in Miramar, the CHP said. The crash caused damage to the front walls of the home and the front doors. It also damaged the owner’s Mini Cooper that was parked in the living room near the front of the home, the CHP said.

The home, a duplex, was unoccupied at the time of the crash, the CHP said. Witnesses saw the BMW reverse after the crash and continue eastbound on Magellan. It was seen stopping at the stop sign at Highway 1 and turning left in the northbound direction. The BMW’s damage is most likely moderate front end damage, the CHP said.

Anyone with information on the driver or license plate number should call CHP Officer Torin Wong at 650-369-6261.