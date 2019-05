A driver hit at least one other car before slamming into a home in San Jose Thursday morning. Kris Sanchez reports.

The crash happened along the 4000 block of Rose Avenue in the city's Alum Rock neighborhood.

At least one person was transported from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. It is not clear at this time if that person was inside the car that hit the home or someone inside the home at the time of the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.