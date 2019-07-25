A car comes to rest after crashing in the area of 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue in San Francisco. (July 25, 2019)

Four people were hurt when a car split in two during a violent crash in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

The wreck happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Carroll Avenue and 3rd Street, police said.

All four victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to police. They were transported to the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates the car slammed into a fire hydrant, according to police. The impact sheared the hydrant, causing water to shoot into the air and flood the area.

Police said speed appears to have played a role in the crash, but they have yet to officially determine a cause. An investigation is ongoing.