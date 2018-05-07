What was a night filled with celebration ended in misfortune for some College Park High School Students in Pleasant Hill.

A person or persons burglarized 37 vehicles parked in the student parking lot at the East Bay school while students enjoyed their senior ball at an off-campus location Friday night, according to police. Police also reported that there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

The burglaries occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 12:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department Investigations Division at 925-288-4630.