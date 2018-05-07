Cars Burglarized While College Park High School Students Attend Senior Ball: Police - NBC Bay Area
Cars Burglarized While College Park High School Students Attend Senior Ball: Police

By Sharon Katsuda

Published 23 minutes ago

    

    College Park High School in Pleasant Hill

    What was a night filled with celebration ended in misfortune for some College Park High School Students in Pleasant Hill.

    A person or persons burglarized 37 vehicles parked in the student parking lot at the East Bay school while students enjoyed their senior ball at an off-campus location Friday night, according to police. Police also reported that there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

    The burglaries occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 12:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department Investigations Division at 925-288-4630.

