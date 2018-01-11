Man Pulls Driver From Car Just Before Catrain Hits It

A man was being called a hero Thursday night after pulling a woman from a car moments before a Caltrain came barreling through in Sunnyvale. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

A man was being called a hero Thursday night after pulling a woman from a car moments before a Caltrain came barreling through in Sunnyvale.



The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on a northbound train at the South Sunnyvale Avenue crossing, according to Caltrain.

A good Samaritian saw the car stopped on the railroad tracks and went to the car to see if everything was OK. He noticed an elderly woman was in the car, and he tried to help her. That's when he saw a train coming.

"Just as I was telling her to straighten her wheels up, I looked up the track ... and saw a real bright light," the man said. "This happened very quickly, and I told her to get out of the car."

The man ultimately pulled the driver to safety just before the train clipped the front of the car.

No injuries were reported.

The incident caused a delay in both the northbound and southbound directions. However, less than an hour later, a tow truck was able to remove the damaged vehicle from the tracks and normal service resumed, Caltrain officials said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.