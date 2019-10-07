Caught on Camera: Concord Police Searching For Package Thief

Concord police are asking for the public's help in catching a package thief, posting video of the suspect on it's Facebook page.

Police obtained home security video showing a woman in workout clothes walking up to a home and swiping at least two boxes from the front porch.

"Apparently this woman felt she didn’t get a good enough workout at the gym, so she continued her exercise routine by lifting packages from a porch," police said in the post.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video should contact Detective Chris Blakely via email at Christopher.Blakely@cityofconcord.org.