Caught on Camera: Man Steals Puppy From San Jose Business

A man was caught on camera walking into a San Jose business and then stealing a puppy on Monday.

Luis Gutierrez had only had Nyla, a 6-week old husky-retriever mix, for eight days before he discovered that someone came into his business at the 2000 block of Bering Drive in San Jose and took her.

The suspect who appeared to be wearing a t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers walked into the warehouse, looked around and spotted Nyla laying under a desk.

The surveillance video showed the man crouching down, calling on the puppy and she got up to be petted. The man then scooped her up in his arm and walked towards the exit. He appeared to hesitate, looked around and eventually got into a black SUV Mercedes with yellow windshield wipers.

Gutierrez created a Facebook page after alerting police, and posted the video in hope to find the missing dog. He said he brought Nyla to work because he didn't want her to be alone at the house.



"It hurts to see that video but I'm so glad we installed the security cameras so we could see his face perfectly, and his car," Gutierrez told NBC Bay Area.

Nyla was described as having grey fur with a white tail. She had a pink collar with "Nyla" engraved on it, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police.