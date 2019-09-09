Chance the Rapper Postpones Chase Center Performance

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 08: Chance The Rapper performs onstage during Nickelodeon's Second Annual SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Chance the Rapper has postponed dates of his upcoming "The Big Day" tour, including his performance at San Francisco's Chase Center.

The native Chicagoan announced via social media on Monday that his decision stems from wanting to spend more time with his family.

"I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli," the rapper said on an Instagram post with a photo of him and his daughters.

"I thought it over for the past week and I've decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you'll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW �������� SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS "LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST" "IHEART MUSIC FEST" & "MIAMI BEACH POP FEST"! ❤️"

The rescheduled tour will begin January 2020. His Chase Center stop will now take place on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Fans who purchased tickets to all 2019 dates should keep their current tickets as they will be valid for the 2020 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available.