Chance the Rapper Postpones Chase Center Performance

Chance the Rapper has postponed dates of his upcoming "The Big Day" tour, including his performance at San Francisco's Chase Center.
The native Chicagoan announced via social media on Monday that his decision stems from wanting to spend more time with his family.
"I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli," the rapper said on an Instagram post with a photo of him and his daughters.
The rescheduled tour will begin January 2020. His Chase Center stop will now take place on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Fans who purchased tickets to all 2019 dates should keep their current tickets as they will be valid for the 2020 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available.