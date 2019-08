Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by third base coach Matt Williams #4 after Chapman hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on August 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Matt Chapman blasted two home runs, one in the first and one in the ninth, as the Oakland A's beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 Wednesday in the second game of the Bay Bridge Series at Oracle Park.

The teams split the first two games of the cross-bay series, which doesn't resume until a two-game set in Oakland on Aug. 24-25.