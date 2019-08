Matt Olson #28 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the bottom of the fourth inning at Ring Central Coliseum on August 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Matt Chapman and Matt Olson each hit a pair of home runs Thursday night as the Oakland A's toppled the first-place Houston Astros 7-6 at the Coliseum.

It was the second straight two-homer game for Chapman.