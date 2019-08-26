A new chapter is unfolding in San Francisco for the Golden State Warriors and the neighborhood they'll soon call home. Ali Wolf reports.

Chase Center Tour: Check Out the Warriors' New SF Home

"It's going to look quite unlike any sports arena you've ever seen before," Warriors President and COO Rick Welts said.

The Chase Center is modern and high-tech, full of Bay Area flair from the unique, local art on the walls to popular Bay Area dining options. Visitors can also find plush suites and private lounges.

But the Warriors realize they're in a crowded part of the city and want everyone to consider public transportation.

"The blessing of the site is really having a Muni site literally on our block," Welts said.

People who work in Mission Bay agree.

Despite the traffic concerns, many welcome the big new addition.

"It's kind of a destination down here now," San Francisco-resident Robert Atanasio said of the Chase Center.

While the Warriors look toward the future, the team brought a piece of their past. Part of the old court from Oracle Arena hangs on the walls.

The first big event at the Chase Center is a Sept. 6 concert with Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.