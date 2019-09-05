San Francisco's new Chase Center is expected to be packed with 16,000 ticket holders for its first concert tomorrow. Concert goers and commuters alike are advised to take public transportation as the traffic is expected to be even more difficult to navigate than usual. Jean Elle. (Published Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019)

The new Chase Center in San Francisco will be holding its first concert tomorrow where more than 16,000 ticket holders will see the San Francisco Symphony and Metallica — shows that are expected to cause major transit and traffic delays.

A Chase Center spokesperson said there’s a 950 car garage under the center, but that all the spaces are sold out and anyone attempting to park without a reservation won’t find a spot. Nearby parking garage capacity is limited to about 2,000 spaces.

San Francisco resident Anita Butler encouraged commuters and concert goers to take public transportation. “I’d say don’t drive, it’s crowded enough,” she said. “Take public transportation, there's already enough cars. Leave yourself lots of extra time.”

To encourage people to take Muni, tickets to Chase Center events also work as Muni tickets. Muni will be adding extra trains.

Still, some commuters would rather not battle the crowds.

“If my boss will let me work from home I’m going to,” said Oakland commuter Liz Hernandez.