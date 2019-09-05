Chase Center's First Concert Expected to Cause Major Transportation Delays - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Chase Center's First Concert Expected to Cause Major Transportation Delays

By Jean Elle

Published Sep 5, 2019 at 11:56 PM | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Chase Center Opening Expected to Cause Transportation Delays

    San Francisco's new Chase Center is expected to be packed with 16,000 ticket holders for its first concert tomorrow. Concert goers and commuters alike are advised to take public transportation as the traffic is expected to be even more difficult to navigate than usual. Jean Elle. (Published Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019)

    The new Chase Center in San Francisco will be holding its first concert tomorrow where more than 16,000 ticket holders will see the San Francisco Symphony and Metallica — shows that are expected to cause major transit and traffic delays.

    A Chase Center spokesperson said there’s a 950 car garage under the center, but that all the spaces are sold out and anyone attempting to park without a reservation won’t find a spot. Nearby parking garage capacity is limited to about 2,000 spaces.

    San Francisco resident Anita Butler encouraged commuters and concert goers to take public transportation. “I’d say don’t drive, it’s crowded enough,” she said. “Take public transportation, there's already enough cars. Leave yourself lots of extra time.”

    To encourage people to take Muni, tickets to Chase Center events also work as Muni tickets. Muni will be adding extra trains.

    Still, some commuters would rather not battle the crowds.

    “If my boss will let me work from home I’m going to,” said Oakland commuter Liz Hernandez.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices