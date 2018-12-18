Chase Suspect Ditches San Jose Crash Scene on Foot

Authorities on Tuesday are searching for a driver who led authorities on a chase in San Jose before crashing and ditching the scene on foot, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bob Redell reports.

Officers started to pursue the driver after they were spotted speeding and weaving in and out of traffic along northbound Interstate 280 near the Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. Units tried to stop the driver, but the driver did not pull over.

The driver later slammed into a pickup truck near Tully Road and fled the crash scene on foot, according to the CHP.

The driver has not been taken into custody at this time, the CHP said.

The pickup truck driver was not injured in the collision, according to the CHP.

Further information was not immediately available.