Grass Fire Threatens Natural Gas Pipeline in Bay Point, Prompts Evacuations

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Contra Costa Fire Protection District is at the scene of a grass fire that is threatening an underground Chevron natural gas pipeline near Poinsettia Avenue and Suisun Avenue in Bay Point.

    Evacuations are underway within half a mile of the site, officials confirm.

    "Anyone in the Baypoint area delineated by N. Broadway to the West, Summer Way to the East, Suisun Ave to the north and Willow Pass Road to the South should evacuate this area and plan to remain away overnight," Contra Costa Fire tweeted.

    A grass fire threatening a gas pipeline prompted evacuations in Bay Point Wednesday night. Residents in the area of N. Boradway, Summer Way, Suisun Avenue and Willow Pass Road were ordered to evacuate.
    Photo credit: Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

    Evacuation centers are being set up at Calvary Temple Church on Evora Road and the Bay Point BART Station.

    The Pittsburg Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are carrying out the evacuations and railroad traffic nearby is closed in both directions.

    No additional information was immediately available.

