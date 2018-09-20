A child was found walking alone Thursday morning around a neighborhood in Vacaville, according to police, but was later reunited with a parent after a tip call.

A Vacaville police spokesperson said that the child's mother left for work at 3 a.m. and left her child with "another adult." The child later somehow got out of the house.

"This case is still open pending further investigation, however we are happy to report the family was located and the child is safe," Vacaville police said.

There was no indication of criminal activity, according to police.

Authorities were searching for a parent or guardian of the child who was found after 6:45 a.m. in the southeast residential area of Vacaville.

The child was wearing a red onesie with prints of a football and a shadow of a football player, according to a photo released by police.

No other information was immediately available.

Editor's Note: The photo of the minor was removed from this story after the reunification with family.