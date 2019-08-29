A child was injured in a hit-and-run vehicular accident in Brentwood on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

East Contra Costa Fire Protection Department units were called to the scene at 7:05 a.m.. The incident happened on Sunset Road and Trailside Drive.

According to Brentwood Police Department, the child was taken by helicopter to UC Davis Hospital with multiple injuries but is in stable condition.

A short distance from the crash, a suspect vehicle was pulled over and a female driver was detained.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Brentwood Police at (925) 809-7920.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.