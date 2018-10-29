3-Year-Old Boy Shot, Transported to Hospital: Oakland Police - NBC Bay Area
3-Year-Old Boy Shot, Transported to Hospital: Oakland Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Oakland Police Department
    Police investigate a shooting in Oakland. (Oct. 29, 2018)

    Oakland police are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy injured.

    The incident was first reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday when the San Leandro Police Department notified Oakland police of a walk-in victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Police late Monday said the shooting is believed to have occurred in the 10900 block of Robledo Drive, east of Interstate 880 and just south of 98th Avenue. Officers are on scene and investigating. It was not immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside a residence or outside on the street, police said.

    The boy was transported to Children's Hospital Oakland and his condition was not immediately known.

    No other information was immediately available.

