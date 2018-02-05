Chris Pratt Shows Love for Solano County During Super Bowl

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt showed some love for the Solano County Sheriff’s Department, donning a beanie emblazoned with the sheriff’s star while attending the Super Bowl.

Pratt is the brother of Deputy Daniel "Cully" Pratt, who works as a public information officer for the Solano County Sheriff's Department. The pair attended the game together, rooting for the victorious Philadelphia Eagles.

The department posted a photo of the actor wearing the hat to its social media accounts, where it quickly racked up hundreds of likes and comments.

It’s not the first time Pratt has represented the Bay Area. In 2011, Pratt portrayed Oakland Athletics first baseman/catcher Scott Hatteberg in the film Moneyball.

