Heroism runs in the Pratt family.

Marvel superhero and actor Chris Pratt visited the Travis Air Force Base Friday as his brother Daniel "Cully" Pratt, a Solano sheriff's deputy, was honored as a hometown hero at a Thunderbirds air show. He even pulled a 9g.

"I had a once in a life time experience! I had the opportunity to fly in an hour long #F-16 fighter jet with the #thunderbirds," Pratt wrote on Instagram, captioning the photos of him along side his sibling.

The Army veteran joined Pittsburg Police Department as an officer in 2003, and he later went on to serve with the City of Rio Vista before eventually becoming the public information officer of the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

"The work he does for his community is amazing and he helps so many people who are in need! He is truly a hometown hero! Thanks for flying with me Cully!," Maj. Jason Markzon said.

View this post on Instagram #WOW! #Humbled Yesterday, I had a once in a life time experience! I had the opportunity to fly in an hour long #F-16 fighter jet with the #thunderbirds @travisafb I'm beyond honored, humbled and proud to get such an AWESOME & AMAZING opportunity and experience, when there are SOOOO many incredible and "way more" qualified applicants in my agency alone. Just wanted to say a HUUUUGE thank you to my family, friends and work family who came out in support! It could'a/should'a been every one of ya'll! So Yes I'm still alive, YES I pulled 9 G's, & NO I didn't puke��......lol....ok maybe a lil' at the end���� but #FLACK the Thunderbirds Captain didn't see it, so I told him I didn't... A post shared by Cully Pratt (@cullypratt) on Mar 30, 2019 at 10:57am PDT

Pratt has been instrumental in helping children and families through The Leaven organization, which provides after-school tutoring and mentoring services to at-risk neighborhoods, the Travis Air Force Base said.

Pratt is also a founder of a non-profit that helps first-responders with an outlet to socialize and receive suppor.

He spent 8.5 years in the U.S. Army, serving as an infantryman, Military Police Officer and an Army Recruiter and Retention Officer, according to the Solona County Sheriff's Office.

"So incredibly proud of my brother @cullypratt for flying with the thunderbirds at #ThunderOverTheBay He pulled 9 G’s!!! I never tire of spending time with our men and women in uniform," Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram.

The Thunder Birds will be performing Saturday and Sunday in the "Thunder over the Bay" air show. It is a free event with more than 10 performers and over 20 static displays.