Nonprofit Pampers Homeless With Gifts, Haircuts on Christmas

Dozens of Bay Area residents spent their Christmas day helping hundreds of other people without a home. Scott Budman reports. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Dozens of Bay Area residents spent their Christmas day helping hundreds of other people without a home.

People came together inside San Jose's Cityteam, a Christian nonprofit organization, to help give the homeless gifts like new shoes, haircuts and even washing their feet.

"It is a biblical thing. Jesus washed feet, that’s why we do it. He washed his disciples’ feet, and gave us instructions to do likewise," said Charles Knuckles, director of resource and recovery for Cityteam.

Cityteam opened its doors and invited volunteers to use their skills to help.

"It helps me practice, it’s for a good cause, to help people who are less fortunate, and I mean, I have a good time every time I come," volunteer haircutter Lisa Williams said.

The event provided a boost and in some cases returned a "level of normalcy" to those less fortunate, perhaps adding hope for a better year ahead.

Cityteam said it served close to 500 people Tuesday. A similar event is planned for Jan. 6, organizers said.