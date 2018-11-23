 Christmas in the Park's Dazzling Lights and Trees Brighten up Downtown San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Christmas in the Park's Dazzling Lights and Trees Brighten up Downtown San Jose

By Jennifer Gonzalez

Nov 23, 2018

Published Nov 23, 2018 at 11:15 PM | Updated at 11:17 PM PST on Nov 23, 2018

For the 39th year, Christmas in the Park kicked off with a lighting ceremony of over 550 trees decorated by local schools and groups from the community at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.

This year's Community Giving Tree is not your regular Christmas tree. Instead of regular lights, it features 100 strands of programmable lights synced to a musical light show - a special treat sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

Christmas in the Park will be open daily through Dec. 25 at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.
