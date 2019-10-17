Police respond to the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus on Thursday. (Oct. 17, 2019)

Three buildings at City College of San Francisco were evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a reported bomb threat then later cleared after a search found no threat, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At 2:37 p.m., police responded to the Ocean Campus at 50 Phelan Ave. and asked the public to avoid the area.

The threat involved three buildings: the science hall, a multi-use building and the creative arts building, police said.

Officers were taking appropriate measures and assisting with evacuations, police said. They conducted a search of the three buildings and found no threat.

No further details were immediately available.