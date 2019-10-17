City College of San Francisco Campus Cleared After Reported Bomb Threat: Police - NBC Bay Area
City College of San Francisco Campus Cleared After Reported Bomb Threat: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Police respond to the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus on Thursday. (Oct. 17, 2019)

    Three buildings at City College of San Francisco were evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a reported bomb threat then later cleared after a search found no threat, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

    At 2:37 p.m., police responded to the Ocean Campus at 50 Phelan Ave. and asked the public to avoid the area.

    The threat involved three buildings: the science hall, a multi-use building and the creative arts building, police said.

    Officers were taking appropriate measures and assisting with evacuations, police said. They conducted a search of the three buildings and found no threat.

    No further details were immediately available.

