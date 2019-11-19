City Settles Civil Rights Suit Filed by Palo Alto Man

A settlement has been reached in a civil rights lawsuit in Palo Alto after a violent arrest in February 2018 involving a gay man who alleged officers used excessive force and mocked his homosexuality. Ian Cull reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A settlement has been reached in a civil rights lawsuit in Palo Alto after a violent arrest in February 2018 involving a gay man who alleged officers used excessive force and mocked his homosexuality.

Part of the terms of the $500,000 settlement require every officer in the Palo Alto Police Department to undergo LGBTQ sensitivity training.

Additionally, the supervising officer from the incident, Sgt. Wayne Benitez, has to write an apology to the man they arrested. The District Attorney also is considering criminal charges against Benitez.

Bodycam video shows Palo Alto officers pulling Gustavo Alvarez from his home on suspicion of driving with a suspended license. They slammed him against a car, and at one point, the supervising officer appears to mock Alvarez for being gay.

"The peace officers who were involved in this situation have no business being peace officers," said Cody Salfen, attorney for Alvarez.

No use-of-force report was filed after the arrest. All charges against Alvarez were dismissed, then he sued the city.

The Palo Alto City Council this week approved the $572,000 settlement.

"They very clearly committed crimes on camera in the course and scope of their job as a police officer," Salfen said. "That's indicative of an agency that failed to take action, failed to properly discipline (Benitez)."

The mandatory LGBTQ sensitivity training is something advocates say should only be the start for the police department.

Gabrielle Antolovich of the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center said these actions should follow: "Starting a committee. Working with the community. Working with the LGBTQ community in Palo Alto. Get feedback and have an ongoing dialogue."