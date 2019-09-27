Climate activists plan to gather at Chevron's corporate headquarters in San Ramon Friday morning and demand that the company stop using fossil fuels. Sharon Katsuda reports.

Climate Activists to Protest at Chevron HQ in San Ramon

Climate activists plan to gather at Chevron's corporate headquarters in San Ramon Friday morning and demand that the company stop using fossil fuels.

The organizer of the protest says about 400 people, including 200 teenagers, are expected to participate.

The protest, which is slated to take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., is being organized by a group called Youth vs. Apocalypse.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Chevron for comment.

Last Friday, people across the Bay Area and around the world took to the streets for climate strike protests, demanding that leaders take action on climate change.