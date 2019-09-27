Climate Activists to Protest at Chevron Headquarters in San Ramon - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Climate Activists to Protest at Chevron Headquarters in San Ramon

By Sharon Katsuda

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Climate Activists to Protest at Chevron HQ in San Ramon

    Climate activists plan to gather at Chevron's corporate headquarters in San Ramon Friday morning and demand that the company stop using fossil fuels. Sharon Katsuda reports.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    Climate activists plan to gather at Chevron's corporate headquarters in San Ramon Friday morning and demand that the company stop using fossil fuels.

    The organizer of the protest says about 400 people, including 200 teenagers, are expected to participate.

    The protest, which is slated to take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., is being organized by a group called Youth vs. Apocalypse. 

    NBC Bay Area has reached out to Chevron for comment.

    Last Friday, people across the Bay Area and around the world took to the streets for climate strike protests, demanding that leaders take action on climate change.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices