Climate Change Takes Center Stage at Final DNC Summer Meeting

By Christie Smith

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Democratic hopefuls for presidents spoke on the last day of the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in San Francisco Saturday which brought a vote over climate change.

    The vote disappointed people who were pushing for candidates to debate and focused on the issue.

    They rejected a vote to a resolution that seemed to conflict with the party’s position on not allowing candidates to participate in debates that are not related to the DNC.

    "It's extremely important to have this climate debate for people of color and communities of color the environmental," said congresswoman Barbara Lee.

    Those who wanted a debate on climate, walked out as the meeting continued.

    "We want to make sure that climate is in all the debates not just one we understand that there more than a dozen issues  the American people care about and there are 12 debates," said Xochitl Hinojosa, DNC communications. 

