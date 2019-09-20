People around the world gathered on Friday to demand action on Climate Change. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Joining scores of people across the world, thousands of Bay Area students and others are taking to the streets Friday for a global climate strike designed to raise awareness about climate change and put pressure on lawmakers ahead of next week's United Nations climate action summit.

The inspiration behind Friday's strike comes from Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who single-handedly protested outside of parliament, demanding that lawmakers in her country treat climate change as a top priority.

Students across the Bay Area are particpating in walkouts and protests, both on and off campus, to bring awareness to the challenges the planet faces and to call on lawmakers to take action.

"It's going to have a serious impact on the earth, and we're going to have to live on the earth in the future," Vigha Yarlagadda, a student at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, said. "It's going to impact us more than it will the older generations."

