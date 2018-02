A United States Coast Guard helicopter on Thursday made a "precautionary landing" in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park after a warning light alerted the pilot to a mechanical issue.

No injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard.

The helicopter will remain grounded at the park while crews repair it, according to the Coast Guard.

Further information was not available.