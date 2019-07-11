Cocaine, Ecstasy, Opiates Seized in Santa Rosa Drug Bust

Police seized approximately 11 ounces of cocaine, 152 Ecstasy tablets, prescription opiates and loaded firearm magazines and ammunition from Som's home, officials said. (July 10, 2019)

A 28-year-old Santa Rosa resident has been arrested as a result of a narcotics trafficking investigation that began in early June, police said.

Jureath Som was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on Wednesday on drug and ammunition charges after being detained at his place of work, according to police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Narcotics Team then served a search warrant at Som’s house in the 2600 block of Northcoast Street. At the residence police discovered approximately 11 ounces of cocaine, 152 Ecstasy tablets, prescription opiates and loaded firearm magazines and ammunition.

Additional items related to the sales of narcotics located at the residence included sales and packaging material. Police also located and seized $2,000 cash in Som’s possession.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department (707) 543-3600.