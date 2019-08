Getty Images File image of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in San Francisco was shut down this week due to a cockroach infestation, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health found the restaurant located at 599 Divisadero St. had major violations and became "an immediate danger to public health or safety," the Chronicle reports.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is a fast-food chain known for its fried chicken.

