Dunkin Donuts opened its doors to customers at its new location in San Jose on July 6, 2018.

Dunkin' Donuts is in the South Bay.

The East Coast doughnut and coffee chain has opened a new location near the corner of Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road in San Jose.

Customers were greeted with the smell of coffee and high-fives as they walked into the store Friday morning. A line was already formed when they store officially opened at 6 a.m.

One customer, Margo Tracy, moved to the Bay Area from the East Coast and said she's bringing some doughnuts to her co-workers because they've never had it before.

"It's really awesome to have a good coffee shop in the area where we can walk to and hang out on Saturday and Sunday," Tracy said.

Dunkin' Donuts has other Bay Area locations in Fremont, South San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Petaluma, American Canyon and Half Moon Bay.