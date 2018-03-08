Coffee Shop in Oakland Refuses to Serve Police Officers - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Coffee Shop in Oakland Refuses to Serve Police Officers

By Sergio Quintana

Published at 11:09 PM PST on Mar 8, 2018 | Updated at 11:42 PM PST on Mar 8, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Coffee Shop in Oakland Refuses to Serve Police Officers

    A controversy is brewing at a coffee shop in Oakland, where police officer are not welcome. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

    A controversy is brewing at a coffee shop in Oakland, where police officer are not welcome.

    The business, called Hasta Muerte Coffee, will not serve officers in uniform and turned away an officer a few weeks ago. The shop is an employee-owned co-op.

    Workers at Hasta Muerte did not respond to requests for comment on the policy to refuse service to police officers.

    But on the shop’s Instagram account, there's a photo posted with text that reads in Spanish: "Talk to your neighbors, not the police." The post continues about an exchange with a uniformed police officer on Feb. 16, and very clearly it states: "We have a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves."

    The Oakland Police Officers Association sent the shop a letter, asking to open a dialogue about its policy.

    The sergeant who was turned away from the shop a few weeks ago said he was surprised but walked out without incident and without any coffee. He said he’s looking forward to talking with the shop owners to build a better relationship with them and the rest of the community.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices