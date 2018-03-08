Coffee Shop in Oakland Refuses to Serve Police Officers

A controversy is brewing at a coffee shop in Oakland, where police officer are not welcome. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

A controversy is brewing at a coffee shop in Oakland, where police officer are not welcome.

The business, called Hasta Muerte Coffee, will not serve officers in uniform and turned away an officer a few weeks ago. The shop is an employee-owned co-op.

Workers at Hasta Muerte did not respond to requests for comment on the policy to refuse service to police officers.

But on the shop’s Instagram account, there's a photo posted with text that reads in Spanish: "Talk to your neighbors, not the police." The post continues about an exchange with a uniformed police officer on Feb. 16, and very clearly it states: "We have a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves."

Video Lethal Shellfish Warning Issued For Three County Coasts

The Oakland Police Officers Association sent the shop a letter, asking to open a dialogue about its policy.

The sergeant who was turned away from the shop a few weeks ago said he was surprised but walked out without incident and without any coffee. He said he’s looking forward to talking with the shop owners to build a better relationship with them and the rest of the community.