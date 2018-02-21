 #ColdPeopleOfPyeongChang: Fans Battle Frigid Temperatures at Olympic Games - NBC Bay Area
VIDEO: 
Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-BAY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

#ColdPeopleOfPyeongChang: Fans Battle Frigid Temperatures at Olympic Games

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

11 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

NBC Bay Area's Garvin Thomas captures photos of people doing their best to bundle up and battle the bitter cold in Pyeongchang, South Korea, during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
More Photo Galleries
Search Dogs, Handlers Look for Signs of Hope in Montecito
WAGS Brigade: Therapy Animals Bring Joy and Delight in SFO
Connect With Us
AdChoices